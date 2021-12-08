Manchester United interested in signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer but face a wealth of competition.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign and despite his wanting to stay, the two parties are some way apart on reaching fresh terms.

Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected. 🔵 #CFC Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months – in case he’ll be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/APa5mMVO9x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2021

United are one of a number of clubs monitoring the situation with Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Tottenham all rumoured to be interested.

Rudiger’s brother/agent, Sahr Senesie, met with Real Madrid recently and came away with an informal agreement, but nothing was made official.

Bayern have also discussed details with Senesie and both clubs’ first offers are thought to dwarf what Chelsea are willing to pay.

Rudiger has been crucial since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge, and the German made his thoughts very clear about his centre back’s future:

“He’s been outstanding from the first day to now. I hope it stays like this.”

“Everybody wants him to stay, it’s clear and he knows it but sometimes there is a delay in these things and there is obviously a delay.”

“It can happen these days, but it does not affect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t affect his behaviour.”

“He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.”

If he is to leave Chelsea it is thought he would prefer a move away from the Premier League altogether, but just the thought of a potential Rudiger and Raphael Varane centre back partnership is enough to have United fans salivating.