Manchester United’s academy graduates make history vs Young Boys

Manchester United’s silver lining in their disappointing draw with Young Boys was the number of academy graduates who were involved in the tie.

Ralf Rangnick’s men were held to a 1-1 result at home despite having a plethora of chances to convert.

https://twitter.com/AndyMitten/status/1468700857982148611?s=20

The ages of players who got minutes today: 17, 18, 18, 19, 19, 19, 20, 24, 24, 24, 26, 27, 28, 33 33 and 35. The average was 24.00 even with Heaton, Mata and Matic, and without them it was just 21.76. pic.twitter.com/ROnsIiks01 — UtdArena (@utdarena) December 8, 2021

6 – Manchester United have featured six teenagers tonight, only the fifth time that's ever happened in a match in Champions League history and the second time by an English side, after Arsenal vs Olympiakos in December 2009. Youngboys. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2021

Andy Mitten: “Seven MUFC academy graduates make their Champions League debuts: Savage (18), Iqbal (18), Mengi (19), Elanga (19), Shoretire (17), Henderson (24) & Heaton (35).”

Utdarena: “The ages of players who got minutes today:

17, 18, 18, 19, 19, 19, 20, 24, 24, 24, 26, 27, 28, 33 33 and 35.

The average was 24.00 even with Heaton, Mata and Matic, and without them it was just 21.76.”

OptaJoe: “6 – Manchester United have featured six teenagers tonight, only the fifth time that’s ever happened in a match in Champions League history and the second time by an English side, after Arsenal vs Olympiakos in December 2009. Youngboys.”

Even though it was a dead rubber game, it was encouraging to see Rangnick willing to give minutes to exciting youngsters.

After all, it’s not as though United were cruising to a 3-0 victory when the substitutions were made and so it was still a brave decision.

Unfortunately for Rangnick he didn’t get many positives in regards to players performing in a way that would convince him to hand them more chances.

It’s clear the starting XI he chose vs Crystal Palace was largely the one he preferred and it’s likely he will choose them again on the weekend.

Only a few players performed well but even then it wouldn’t have been well enough to justify picking them over some better performers.

Mason Greenwood and Eric Bailly were the main positives, with Donny van de Beek doing ok, though he was at fault for Young Boys’ equaliser.

Time will tell what Rangnick’s settled XI is but he’s not been given a reason yet to make any drastic changes.