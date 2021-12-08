Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star impresses in disappointing draw vs Young Boys

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was perhaps the only major positive out of the clash vs Young Boys.

Ralf Rangnick’s men were playing out their final Champions League group stage game and could only squeeze out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

8 – Mason Greenwood has scored his eighth goal in major European competition (excl. qualifiers) for @ManUtd, the most of any player for the club before their 21st birthday, overtaking Marcus Rashford. Natural. pic.twitter.com/JdHjhhBHtW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2021

Rangnick had plenty of praise for Greenwood in the past, insisting the player was a rare homegrown talent that he would love giving more game time to.

The German boss stated the young striker would need to earn his minutes on the pitch by performing in training and it seems as though he did just that.

Greenwood was handed a start in a much-changed starting XI and despite the chaos of the fixture, he managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

The sensational Englishman showed off a piece of technical skill that was to be expected from a seasoned professional and not a young talent.

The hope is now that Greenwood can kick on and show the same type of form he was putting in during the early stages of the season.

United’s struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the player suddenly fall out of the starting XI.

The legendary Norwegian had attempted to steady the ship by using some more experienced players in a bid to get the team out of the rut they were in.

Unfortunately, Solskjaer could not do so and ultimately lost his job, and now Greenwood has a fresh opportunity to impress.

It’s safe to say he’s done so already and it would not be a surprise to see him start in the weekend’s clash vs Norwich City.