Player ratings: Man United 1-1 BSC Young Boys – Youngsters given chance to shine at rainy Old Trafford

Manchester United’s second string managed a 1-1 draw against Swiss side BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford this evening in their final Champions League Group F game. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7.5 – Couldn’t keep a clean sheet but provided a great demonstration of sweeper-keeping. Will never have the shot-stopping genius of De Gea but arguably makes up for it in other ways, particularly in his command of the area.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Diogo Dalot’s fine form in his absence doesn’t seem to have spurred him on. A lazy performance and was arguably partly responsible for Young Boys’ goal, being very slow to react to Van de Beek’s pass. Positionally awful as usual.

Nemanja Matic 5.5 – Some wayward passes but didn’t do that badly considering he was playing as a centre back.

Eric Bailly 7 – A pretty good night’s work from Bailly.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Got the assist and did OK on his comeback, but was it enough to grab his Premier League place back from Alex Telles?

Donny van de Beek 8 – One bad pass, that was made to look worse by Wan-Bissaka switching off, shouldn’t detract from what was an excellent performance in his unfamiliar holding midfield role. Neat and controlled … would like to see him get more chances in this position.

Juan Mata 5.5 – Not the world’s most natural defensive midfielder, and struggled at times, but also had some good moments considering.

Amad Diallo 6.5 – Showed flashes of his talent but nothing really came off for Amad this evening. However, he did work hard on the press and was a livewire.

Jesse Lingard 4 – A really disappointing outing from Jesse. Expected him to shine against inferior opposition but achieved very little.

Anthony Elanga 5 – Also disappointing. Didn’t really take his chance to impress and did not show the same willingness to press as Amad.

Mason Greenwood 9 – Superb goal – shades of Ronaldo – and brilliant all-round performance full of graft, trickery and positivity. On this form, should be ahead of Rashford and Sancho in the first team pecking order. Easily our man of the match.

Substitutes

Teden Mengi 7 – Recovered brilliantly from the horrific slip in the 71st minute. Looked classy.

Tom Heaton 6 – Didn’t influence the game much but nice to see him get a run out.

Shola Shoretire 7 – Not a bad performance from Shola. Took a yellow for the team after Elanga’s wayward pass caused a dangerous situation.

Zidane Iqbal 6 – Not enough time to make an impression.

Charlie Savage 6 – Not enough time to make an impression.