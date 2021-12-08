Rio Ferdinand: Mason Greenwood is like Robin van Persie

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand couldn’t help but compare Mason Greenwood to former great Robin van Persie, following the clash with Young Boys.

The sensational Englishman netted in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick praising him in the post-match reaction too.

Rio Ferdinand: "Mason Greenwood's movement for the goal is deft and the finish – bang. His style is much like Robin van Persie. He's elusive, doesn't get pinned by a defender. He knows how to find space." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 8, 2021

Rangnick on Mason Greenwood: "Mason is more a 9-and-a-half, very technical. Sometimes he doesn’t look on an athletic level. We need to develop him mentally and physically. If we do that he can be a great player for our club." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 8, 2021

Rangnick’s comments suggest Greenwood will continue to be used more fluidly, perhaps until he develops further and settles on a position.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also refused to label the academy graduate as any one particular type of player and instead used him in a variety of roles.

The legendary Norwegian never pointed out the need to develop Greenwood mentally or physically however and so it’s interesting to hear Rangnick say that.

It seems as though the German boss is challenging his young star to reach greater heights, shortly after performing superbly in the Champions League.

At 20 years of age, it’s clear to see Greenwood has a lot of developing to do still and it’s important to continuously push him to greater heights.

Fans love the prolific goalscorer and the hope is he can have a great and long career at United, whether that’s as a right-winger or as a striker.