Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal react to Manchester United debuts

Manchester United’s Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal made their debuts in Wednesday night’s clash vs Young Boys and it’s safe to say they were delighted.

The young duo have a lot of potential and will take encouragement from their first appearances under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

This picture will surely delight United fans:

Savage had this classy message to say following his debut:

Delighted to have made my first team debut for @manchesterunited in the champions league. I would like to thank all the academy staff for their support over the last 14 years and the manager for putting his trust in me tonight ⚽️❤️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/ca5BuPT1KE — Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) December 8, 2021

Zidane Iqbal was also delighted, particularly since he shared his debut with childhood friend Savage:

🗣 Zidane Iqbal on making his debut: “It's fantastic. I've worked my whole life for this opportunity. It's a dream come true. It's just the start.” [MUTV] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 8, 2021

🗣 Zidane Iqbal on making his debut alongside Charlie Savage: “It’s very special for both of us to come on, we’ve grown up together since Under-9s so to do it with someone I’ve grown up with was even more special.” [MUTV] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 8, 2021

Marcus Rashford was also pleased to see the new faces, having been an academy player himself:

Great night for the academy. Amazing to see so much young talent get a chance to shine. Congrats all. Debut in UCL, unreal @ManUtd ✨✨ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 8, 2021

Rangnick could afford to rotate his side heavily thanks to Michael Carrick‘s win over Villareal in the last round of Champions League fixtures.

It meant United had topped their group regardless of the results that would come next and the German boss took advantage of it.

The Red Devils have entered the most congested part of their season in regards to frequent matches and so rotating made perfect sense.

Fans were happy to see a few new faces and evidence that Rangnick was happy to continue the club’s tradition of bringing through academy players whenever possible.