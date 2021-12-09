Ralf Rangnick praises Mason Greenwood’s performance after stunning Champions League goal

Ralf Rangnick has lauded Mason Greenwood’s performance after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Young Boys at Old Trafford.

He labelled Greenwood as a ‘massive talent’ after the 20 year old scored a fantastic acrobatic goal to give United the lead.

In his post-match interview, Rangnick stated: “I think today he also showed not only because of that beautiful goal but the way he set up the opportunity for Juan Mata. He’s a massive talent.”

“Left foot, right foot, good on the ball, also the way that he set up the goal for Fred on Sunday [against Crystal Palace].”

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals (12) in all competitions than Greenwood (5) this season.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo [12] has scored more goals for Man Utd this season than Mason Greenwood [5] in all competitions. What a finish. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/PODVmQH7uF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 8, 2021

The 20 year old has already established himself as an integral part of the team, and his knack of finding the net regularly is a unique trait at such a young age.

Rangnick also spoke about his role in the team and how he differs from some of the orthodox strikers.

When asked about comparisons with Erling Haaland, Rangnick said: “They are a different kind of striker. Erling is a target striker. Mason is more of a nine-and-a-half. Can play on the wing or together with another striker.”

Rangnick on Haaland-Greenwood comparison: “They are a different kind of striker, Erling is a target striker. Mason is more of a nine-and-a-half. Can play on wing or together with another striker.” #MUFC #UCL — Brad Cox (@BradJCox_) December 8, 2021

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Englishman was mainly deployed on the right wing. Despite it not being his natural position, Greenwood showed great maturity and has excelled in that role.

The 63 year old mentioned how Greenwood could improve his overall game.

“Sometimes he looks a bit, not on an athletic level, and I think we have to develop him there physically.”

“But technically, all the things he can do with the ball are outstanding.”

“I am not worried about his technical level. We need to develop him physically and mentally, and if we manage to do that, he can become a regular player and an invaluable player for our club in the future.”

Greenwood is one of the most talented players to come through the youth setup in a while. Under Rangnick’s guidance he can become another one of the club’s academy-bred superstars.