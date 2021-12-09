Ralf Rangnick praises ‘proactive’ Manchester United star Dean Henderson

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised Dean Henderson for his performance vs Young Boys, on what was his Champions League debut.

The English goalkeeper has had a horrid start to the season but was finally made available and given an opportunity to impress.

🗣️ Rangnick: "He [Henderson] almost even saved the ball that was the equaliser, was a little, one or two centimetres that he would even save that ball but it was a very difficult one. Apart from that, he was very proactive, very present and the same was true with Tom Heaton." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 9, 2021

Rangnick has discussed the need for his United team to always be on the front foot and has consistently used the term ‘proactive’.

It seems he could be hinting that Henderson’s attributes are more in line with what he’s looking for in a goalkeeper than David de Gea.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the experienced Spaniard will be dropped immediately but if the academy graduate can continue to impress, he may find himself featuring more often.

De Gea is known for being a little too happy to sit on his line and unfortunately that won’t work in Rangnick’s high-pressing system.

If the defence is pushed up to help the team’s overall shape, then the Red Devils need a keeper capable of sweeping balls that are played over them.

This means either De Gea adapts or his world-class shot-stopping won’t be enough to save him in the long run.

At the minute the former Atletico Madrid man has returned to his best, taking full advantage of Henderson’s struggles with illness and fitness at the start of the campaign.

However, the latter is now fit and now the challenge for the number one spot is well and truly back on.