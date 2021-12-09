RB Leipzig chief admits Ralf Rangnick loves Amadou Haidara

Manchester United fans have been told for certain that Ralf Rangnick loves RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since the German was made interim manager.

According to RBlive, RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff said: “Doudou is one of my favorite players, I told him today.”

While he admitted it’s “because he [Haidara] fits us perfectly.”

Mintzlaff continued: “Of course it [Haidara] is also a player that Ralf Rangnick loves.”

RBlive reports that Leipzig are trying to renegotiate terms with Haidara to remove his release clause, in an effort to fight off interest.

Rangnick has praised Scott McTominay and Fred and their importance to the team in regards to providing the platform for the front six to perform.

The former RB Leipzig boss has employed a 4-2-2-2 formation at United so far and that has been greeted positively by fans.

Although Rangnick has said he’s happy with Fred and McTominay, there are a number of reasons to consider moving for Haidara.

One reason is his relatively cheap release clause that’s set at around £30m, which means he wouldn’t be an expensive winter purchase.

Another reason is Haidara would be a specialist in the exact position supporters have been crying out for investment in.

The Mali international would be used to Rangnick’s type of football and if Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek leave, he would provide useful quality depth to a department that lacks it.

The only issue is if RB Leipzig renew Haidara’s deal before United trigger his release clause.