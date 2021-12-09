Rodrigo Costa: Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick plays ‘beautiful football’

Rodrigo Costa, who previously played for Ralf Rangnick at Hoffenheim, has given Manchester United fans a detailed outlook on what to expect.

It’s still early days in the German boss’ reign but it’s safe to say supporters like what they see so far.

According to SportWitness, Costa said: “He’s a coach ahead of his time. Before Klopp and Löw stood out, he already had that high-pressing line of thought.

“A lot of what I see in Klopp today, Ralf was already doing back then. It was with him that I learned high defending, to press when we lose the ball, triangulations… It’s a lot of commitment all the time.

“I believe he won’t have any problems with anyone at United, because he’s always had a good relationship with the players. Ralf is good in the locker room and a friend of athletes.

“The young players listen to him a lot, because they want to learn from a guy who is wise. But I also think he won’t have any problems with the United veterans, because I was one of the oldest players at Hoffenheim myself and we always got along well. I believe he will make an interesting mix of youngsters and veterans.

“He had that energetic style on the field, but outside, he was always very concerned about the athletes. He followed everyone’s family situation. When he finished training, he acted as a manager. He’s very detailed, he even saw minor problems, as in the locker room or kit men. He gives the same attention as Cristiano Ronaldo to the boy from the academy who will join. He wants to know everything about each player and is meticulous.

“Ralf’s work is not immediate. It’s always medium to long term. Even for that reason, he had given up being a coach and was working more as a director and manager.

“He likes beautiful football. A more vertical but beautiful football. It’s never a sideways game. Rangnick always looks ahead.”

United fans will absolutely love Rangnick if he can deliver that type of football while keeping the players happy too.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if there are calls for the former RB Leipzig man to stay as manager beyond this interim period.

That would potentially only happen if the Red Devils’ first choices were unavailable in the summer and they would have to wait for more.

It’s said Rangnick will have a say in who is sitting in the Old Trafford dugout next so it will be interesting to see who he picks.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is a lot of fans’ first-choice but PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino would also keep them happy should he make the switch.

There have also been some calls for Sporting Lisbon’s Rúben Amorim who is the next young and upcoming coach to take Europe by storm.

Whoever it will be, fans will hope to see the type of football on show that was evident vs Crystal Palace, and some stability in management would also go a long way.