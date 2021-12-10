Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United right-back set to miss Norwich City game

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will reportedly miss the Premier League clash against Norwich City due to injury.

According to Jonathan Shrager, the injury Wan-Bissaka suffered against Young Boys was on the same hand that kept him out for the Arsenal and Crystal Palace games.

Last night Wan Bissaka aggravated the same hand injury he sustained at Chelsea, which prevented him from featuring vs Arsenal and Palace. I am told that Aaron will probably not be available for Norwich, as he won’t be able to train for a few days, but he should be fine thereafter — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 9, 2021

The 24-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after colliding into the advertisement hoardings in injury time.

In his post-match press conference, interim manager Ralf Rangnick stated: “He received two knocks. One again, unfortunately, on the wrist and one on his knee. He’s being treated in the locker room, but we have to wait and see what the situation around those two knocks will be like tomorrow.”

Rangnick: "Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] got two knocks. One on the wrist, one on the knee. We have to see how this will develop by Saturday." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 8, 2021

The Englishman is expected to miss the match against Norwich but should recover soon after that, claims Shrager.

Wan-Bissaka has come under immense scrutiny from fans and the media over the past few months.

Many have criticized his ability on the ball and the lack of attacking threat he provides the team. His positioning has been poor at times, mainly on the back post, leaving the opposition winger free to score.

A player who has impressed in his last few games has been Diogo Dalot.

The 22-year-old was signed by the club in 2018 and was highly rated by former manager Jose Mourinho. Mourinho spoke about how Dalot could be United’s right-back for a decade.

However, he was used sparingly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was sent on loan to AC Milan for a season.

Since his return to United, the Portuguese has looked sharp and determined to break into the first-team.

With Wan-Bissaka injured, the 22-year-old can take his opportunity and cement his place in Rangnick’s plans.