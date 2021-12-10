Anthony Elanga will not join up with Sweden for the January tour

Anthony Elanga will not be joining up with Sweden for their January tour as Manchester United provided the team with a clear message.

The U21-international has recently been involved with the first team and seems to be settling down quite fast under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

Man United fans will remember the first senior goal he scored for the club at the end of last season in the Wolves fixture where he headed the ball into the net during the first half.

He then returned to the U23’s at the start of the 2021/22 season and has unsurprisingly been very impressive.

For the academy this season he has appeared in 10 matches. Eight in the Premier League 2 and twice in the UEFA Youth League where the team qualified for the knockout stages.

Elanga scored five goals assisting in three during these matches and is constantly showing his skills as to why he should be in the first team.

Rangnick certainly feels that way, with the Swedish international appearing in both games under the new boss whether that is from the bench or in the starting eleven.

From a statement from the official Swedish national team website, they confirm that Elanga won’t be joining them in the January tour in a couple of weeks.

Sweden manager Janne Andersson said: “We would have liked to have had Anthony on the January tour, at the same time it is very funny that he has started to get playing time at Manchester United.

“We will continue to follow Anthony closely in the future.”

This means Elanga will miss a huge part of his development as the call-up to the squad would’ve meant he got used to being in the Swedish setup and around his national teammates.

The Swedish coach, Andersson, wanted to include the youngster in a training camp squad that involved a friendly next month.

United’s reason for blocking the call-up could potentially be because they want to try and secure a loan deal as the January transfer window will be opening around the same time.

However, it is much more likely that it is because the training camp isn’t an official international break which means the player will be missing a chunk of the fixtures for both the academy and first-team.

It could even potentially hint at more appearances in the first-team and getting used to Rangnick’s new system over the next couple of months.

For now, Elanga will have to wait to receive his first call-up to the international side.