Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United this January

Anthony Martial reportedly wants to leave Manchester United this January.

This has been claimed by his agent Philippe Lamboley ( via Sky Sports), who mentions that Martial would like to be playing more regularly.

The Frenchman did not have the best of seasons last year, and his form in front of goal has been poor.

He was United’s top scorer in the 2019/20 season and won the Player’s Player Of the Year.

The arrival of Edinson Cavani meant that Martial had to move from his favoured number nine position to the left-wing. This subsequently affected his form and goal output.

Also, he has been unlucky with injuries and eventually slipped down the pecking order during the final part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

It is well known that United’s new boss Ralf Rangnick expects his forwards to press and unsettle the opposition backline.

This is not one of Martial’s biggest strengths, and many have criticised his work rate without the ball.

The Frenchman relies more on his technique and touch to link-up play with fellow attackers.

At this moment, it feels like the 26-year-old might not fit into Rangnick’s high pressing system.

Martial is a highly talented player, and his affinity with the fans is special.

It would be sad to see him leave the club, but if he is not part of Rangnick’s plans, the move makes sense.