Donny van de Beek: Everton interest in Manchester United star all but over

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek reportedly won’t be able to complete a move to Premier League side Everton, much to the delight of fans.

It’s safe to say he’s had his fair share of struggles since arriving at Old Trafford, though the hope is he can now kick on.

According to ESPN, Everton are no longer keen on signing Van de Beek since director of football Marcel Brands left the club.

Brands is said to have been the driving force behind the bid to sign the Dutch midfielder on loan, though United’s senior figures didn’t want to let a £35m player leave so soon after signing.

Rafael Benitez was understood to have held reservations over Van de Beek and so now, with Brands gone, the focus will be elsewhere for reinforcements.

The report ends by stating no decision has been made on the former Ajax man’s future under Ralf Rangnick but he will be given chances to stake a claim in the starting XI.

Van de Beek was already brought on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace before subsequently being handed a start for the clash with Young Boys.

Unfortunately the 1-1 draw wasn’t a flattering result and the versatile midfielder was at fault for the opposition’s equaliser, giving the ball away cheaply.

Van de Beek had an otherwise decent match but certainly didn’t do anything that would give Rangnick a selection headache.

The young playmaker is still building up match fitness and will likely improve the more minutes he gets, that is if the German boss trusts him.

Rangnick has already praised the hard-working duo of Scott McTominay and Fred so it may be difficult to break the pair up in midfield.

Nonetheless, Van de Beek’s future will be one to keep an eye on, especially with the January transfer window coming up shortly.