Manchester United squad impressed by Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United players have reportedly reacted very positively to Ralf Rangnick’s first couple of games in charge of the squad.

The German was appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season to help steer the ship onto the next manager.

He replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a disastrous run of games which ended up costing him the manager’s job.

Rangnick came to the club with great experience, whether that was in the form of being a manager or being a sporting director behind the scenes.

He has also spent a lot of his free time helping younger coaches branch out into the world of football and many of the top managers look up to Rangnick as a person who inspired them.

This list includes fellow German managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Man United was always going to benefit from his expertise after his good record at keeping a squad together and finding the best talent within the academy.

According to Ian McGarry through the Transfer Podcast, the squad seem very happy with Rangnick’s methods and his personality.

The presenter goes on to say that the manager is very decisive and the squad are also happy with his attitude and discipline.

Fans of the Red Devils will argue that the squad lacked a lot of discipline and didn’t turn up to games with the right attitude so having a manager who is doing this on the training ground will be very important to help improve results.

While Rangnick has only managed one Premier League, United have picked up a bit of form after collecting a point at Stamford Bridge and picking up all three points at home to Arsenal.

United fans should see a bigger change in the upcoming weeks and months as Rangnick looks to get the squad ready for a brighter and better future ahead.