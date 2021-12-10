Mino Raiola: Great chance Erling Haaland leaves Borussia Dortmund next summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Mino Raiola has stated about Erling Haaland‘s future with Borussia Dortmund amid the transfer rumours.

The sensational Norwegian is the most-wanted man in Europe and Manchester United are said to be among those keen on his signature.

Raiola to @Sport1: "Erling Haaland will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​Man City – these are the big clubs he can join. Man City won the PL five times, significantly more than Man United. When we moved to BVB, we all knew that this step would come". 🚨 #Haaland pic.twitter.com/favWzbr9LL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

Mino Raiola to @Sport1: "There's a great chance that Haaland will leave this summer. We will tell BVB what our idea is and BVB will tell us their ideas. But no decision about Erling future will be made in winter. Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. We will see". 🟡 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

Raiola to @Sport1 on Haaland release clause: "That stays between me and the player. There are only two parties that are allowed to say something to the outside world: club and player. We know exactly what has to happen. We have structured that very clearly with BVB". 🟡 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

United’s current specialist strikers are Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo, though the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial can all play there.

If Ralf Rangnick wants to play his two-striker formation then depth might be needed in the long-term, particularly if Martial departs in January.

The French striker’s agent admitted his client wants to leave in the winter transfer window in search of more minutes.

This is despite Martial being said to have been out of action due to an injury, with Rangnick claiming it’s pain in his knee.

Perhaps the former AS Monaco man hasn’t seen many minutes this season due to his desire to depart the club.

Nonetheless Haaland has been a long-term target of United’s so it’s interesting to see Raiola leave out the club’s name when mentioning who the Dortmund man can join.

It’s clear Raiola is trying to get a bidding war going for his client and the Red Devils will have to be smart if they want to get his signature.