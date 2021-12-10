Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba has many offers including from Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba‘s infamous agent Mino Raiola has been busy discussing his client’s future once again.

The French talent reportedly has many offers to consider as his contract looks set to expire next summer.

Mino Raiola to @Sport1 on Paul Pogba's future: "We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal [from Man United] We'll see what's best for him". 🔴 #MUFC #Bayern "Pogba to FC Bayern? Impossible – they're not paying this kind of salary". 🇫🇷 @berger_pj pic.twitter.com/DyoRJ5xkJC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

Mino Raiola to @Sport1: “Pogba to Bayern is not possible because the German mentality is different. The only German club that could pay for Paul is Bayern… but even they can't get to Paul's salary. They never made a proposal – but maybe it will come tomorrow!”. 🔴 #Bayern #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

Many fans have already made their feelings towards Raiola clear and it’s no real surprise to hear him talking again given the winter transfer window is just around the corner.

However, he seems to be attempting to talk up a storm in order to secure his client a new deal rather than stating facts.

After all, Raiola contradicts himself by saying many clubs can’t afford to pay Pogba’s wages but that the player still somehow has many offers on the table.

His consistent referencing of the former Juventus man’s wages suggest that’s the only thing they both care about and not the other rumoured reasons.

It was claimed in the past that Pogba was being selective about where to commit his future to as this would be his last major contract at the peak of his career.

It was believed he wanted to see a steady ship at United before thinking about staying there but now it seems Raiola is hinting the money is the issue.

Whatever decision is made, fans will just be glad this transfer saga is over with and they can move on.