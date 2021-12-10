Paul Pogba: Ralf Rangnick will love to see sensational statistic

Manchester United star Paul Pogba may be currently injured but there are suggestions he could be a massively useful tool in Ralf Rangnick’s new era.

The supremely talented Frenchman isn’t expected back to action until the turn of the year but the statistic below hints at what he could bring to a team that seems to be on the rise.

The most progressive passer for each Premier League team this season, and the percentage reliance on that player. pic.twitter.com/6SzPmEP1J2 — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) December 9, 2021

Pogba has the biggest share of progressive passes made at Manchester United in the Premier League, showing just how important he is to the team.

Not only that, but only Leicester City and Newcastle United rely on one key player more than United rely on their superstar.

This shows Pogba’s ability to play the ball forward, particularly since the stat above shows completed progressive passes and not the incomplete ones.

Given Rangnick’s consistent use of verticality and the constant plea to his players to play the ball forward, it shows how much he may love the former Juventus man.

The German boss is said to hate needless backward or sideway passes and encourages his players to look to play directly.

Rangnick’s philosophy of scoring within 8-10 seconds of winning the ball back shows just how important it is to him.

The only problem is, Pogba’s future is very much up in the air and his contract runs out next summer.

This means when he returns from his injury, the January transfer window will have opened and Rangnick may decide to cut ties then and there.

It was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that United refused to sell Pogba, preferring to lose him for free while trying to extend his stay until the last minute.