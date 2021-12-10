Predicted XI vs Norwich City: Two big names dropped in our expected Man United side

Ralf Rangnick’s second Premier League match as manager of Manchester United is a must-win and will take place at Carrow Road, Norwich tomorrow at 5.30pm.

It seems only fair that Rangnick is given time to work with the troubled United side yet a fixture against the side lying bottom of the league is one that almost by definition demands three points.

The manager will be boosted by the fact that Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are back in contention, having returned to training earlier in the week.

United fans are very used to three years of the ‘same XI’, or variations thereof, being selected by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but this is the first real test of whether Rangnick will be more rotational and inspired.

Varane could be eased back in from the bench but given the lowly opposition, the boss might feel there is no time like the present to bring him back into the starting line-up.

And whilst Harry Maguire is the £80 million man and the captain, if Rangnick is courageous enough he may make the big decision and drop him for the Frenchman, as Victor Lindelof, on current form, deserves to keep his place more than the England international.

The full-back berths represent another tough decision. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may or may not be fit after his injury time crash into the hoardings on Wednesday but he was poor in any event against Young Boys so Diogo Dalot is expected to keep his place.

Luke Shaw arguably also did not do enough to win his place back from the swashbuckling Alex Telles at left back.

If Rangnick goes again with his favoured 4-2-2-2, few on Wednesday did enough to break their way into the side except for Mason Greenwood, who put in a fantastic goal-scoring performance.

With Ronaldo almost certain to return and Bruno Fernandes playing slightly deeper, Greenwood would probably usurp either Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho – we think perhaps Rashford will drop back alongside Fernandes and Sancho will return to the bench.

More predictably, perhaps, Fred and Scott McTominay will likely resume their ‘McFred’ partnership in defensive midfield.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the match: