Ralf Rangnick says Nemanja Matic is doubtful for Norwich City clash

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says there are a number of illness and injury issues ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Norwich City in the Premier League.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference ahead of the tie, Rangnick admitted ‘we have two or three question marks behind players, but since they haven’t shown up as yet because we only have training at two o’clock, we have to wait until after the training session so the doctor can tell us what it’s like.’

‘As you said, Aaron [Wan-Bisssaka] had one or two knocks in the game.

‘There is still a question mark behind Nemanja Matic he had a sort of a cold, I wouldn’t call it flu, he tested negative for Covid so I’m still hoping he can be available, but we’ll have to see today.’

Rangnick also gave an update on Paul Pogba‘s recovery from injury.

‘It will take another couple of weeks until he’s fit for training again,’ he said.

‘Then of course he’s been out for quite some time so I suppose it will take another couple of weeks to get him match fit.’

The manager didn’t mention Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane but bth are known to have been training this week and so could be back in contention.

Asked about January transfers, Rangnick suggested that players who are unhappy with a lack of game time at the club could be allowed to leave on loan.

‘We need to make sure that players want to stay here.

‘If they seem to be not getting enough game time here, it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan deal might make sense.

‘But right now it’s still too early to speak about that.’