Scott McTominay shares thoughts on Ralf Rangnick’s early days at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has got off to a good start in his role as Manchester United’s interim manager and it’s not only fans that have been impressed with the German.

Rangnick is unbeaten in his first two games at the helm, becoming the first German to win his Premier League debut after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

His next game saw a second-string side draw 1-1 with BSC Young Boys in the club’s final Champions League group game, having already secured top spot.

And United midfielder Scott McTominay has been impressed with the 63-year-old’s methods thus far:

“He’s very firm, very driven and knows what he wants. In meetings he is very clear, that’s the way it is in football. To get your point across, you have to be clear, and you have to be forceful.

“If players are not doing what you are asking, then he is not shy to tell you as well. The first early impressions are very, very good.

“We had a good result against Crystal Palace and hopefully now we can move forward now and keep winning football games.”

The Scottish midfielder has endured a topsy turvy campaign so far and has often been criticised as part of the McFred partnership.

That comes as part of the deal when playing for a club as big as United, but the 25-year-old won’t let it affect his performances:

“Sometimes games are difficult. We have had difficult moments this season as a squad, and us both as individuals, that’s part and parcel of the game.

“I have got nothing else to say other than I give absolutely everything, I am trying my best to improve, to learn. A new coach has come in and I am doing everything that I can possibly do.

“You just have got to get on with it and be thick-skinned. People can say what they want but ultimately it’s me that’s in my own head, and I know what I am doing behind closed doors is the best thing.”

Fred’s form has taken a huge upturn over recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see how McTominay can develop and improve under the tutelage of Rangnick over the course of this season.

McTominay also revealed what’s been asked of him in regards to his role in midfield:

“Pretty much every team in the Premier League presses the middle of the pitch with the biggest intensity.

“His ideas in that respect is that the most regains leading to goals will probably be through the middle of the pitch, maybe little passes that get intercepted.

“It’s being streetwise, it’s being smart. It [Rangnick’s thinking] is flexible and easy to understand as well.”