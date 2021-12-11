David de Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper hits key milestones vs Norwich City

Manchester United star David de Gea hit a milestone in the narrow win over Norwich City and it’s safe to say it was a sensational performance too.

The experienced Spaniard was deservedly given the man of the match award in the 1-0 victory and is certainly impressing his new manager.

David de Gea has now made 5+ saves in six Premier League games this season: ◎ 7 vs Leicester

◎ 5 vs Arsenal

◎ 5 vs Chelsea

◎ 5 vs Man City

◎ 5 vs Wolves

◉ 5 vs Norwich Earning his clean sheet. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/Ik8MxeJwe3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2021

David de Gea’s clean sheet against Norwich was the 200th in his senior career: ◉ Man Utd: 159

◉ Atletico: 22

◉ Spain: 19 Milestone. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/1LIRZkejo4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2021

🧤 A 200th career clean sheet

🧤 5 saves from inside the box A big night for David de Gea. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/zo0vbTjWrH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 11, 2021

“David de Gea has now made 5+ saves in six Premier League games this season:

◎ 7 vs Leicester

◎ 5 vs Arsenal

◎ 5 vs Chelsea

◎ 5 vs Man City

◎ 5 vs Wolves

◉ 5 vs Norwich

Earning his clean sheet. 🧤

David de Gea’s clean sheet against Norwich was the 200th in his senior career:

◉ Man Utd: 159

◉ Atletico: 22

◉ Spain: 19

Milestone. 🧤

🧤 A 200th career clean sheet

🧤 5 saves from inside the box

A big night for David de Gea. 🇪🇸”

United are well-stocked in the goalkeeper department with Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, and Lee Grant too.

De Gea was meant to have a serious challenge on his hands but has played superbly this season, so much so that Ralf Rangnick admitted publicly he is the number one choice.

Henderson’s injury and illness at the start of the season meant he couldn’t compete properly, and only made his first appearance in the clash with Young Boys.

De Gea has been told he needs to work on playing behind a high line and sweeping up any balls that are played in behind the defence.

Norwich were the team who fought harder than United and peppered the former Atletico Madrid man’s goal with plenty of shots.

Rangnick’s men probably didn’t deserve the win but all that matters to the supporters is the three points.

Performances will hopefully improve and clean-sheets are a great place to start in regards to building on a set foundation.