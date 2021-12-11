Fred and Scott McTominay: Midfield duo put in sensational stats vs Norwich City

Manchester United’s duo Fred and Scott McTominay were superb in the narrow win over Norwich City and their statistics are impressive as ever.

The pair are often criticised but it’s safe to say their off the ball performance was crucial in keeping a clean-sheet.

Scott McTominay vs Norwich 43 passes

87.8% pass accuracy

2 key passes

1/1 crosses

1/1 dribbles

6/9 long balls

6/4 ground duels won

3/4 aerial duels won

2 clearances

1 interception

3 tackles

0 dribbled past An incredible all round display from Scott! 🥂 — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) December 11, 2021

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Norwich City: 91% pass accuracy

75% long pass accuracy

11 ground duels contested

10 ground duels won

7 attempted tackles

7 successful tackles

2 attempted dribbles

2 successful dribbles Continuing to impress the new boss. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/zkbQJ3j8zw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 11, 2021

United only managed to sneak by with a 1-0 win but the three points are all that matters at this stage of the season.

Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to be happy with the performance but it’s something he can work on at training.

The German boss was quick to praise Fred and McTominay in the last clash vs Crystal Palace, which also ended in a 1-0 win.

Fans were hoping for a routine win against Norwich but had to settle for a hard-fought one that was won because of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

It wasn’t pretty and United supporters will want to quickly move on from that one, particularly since there’s a match vs Brentford on Tuesday.

David de Gea won the match of the match award and considering the amount of attacking talent on display, that shows the type of match it was.

If Fred and McTominay can continue to perform the way they are and providing the foundation for their forwards, then it’s all bound to click at one point or the other.

Rangnick is said to have identified the need to invest in midfield this winter but will look to offload some players from what is a bloated squad.