Match report: Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick remains unbeaten as he saw his Manchester United side to a 1-0 victory on the road against Norwich City this evening.

Norwich began the game well, intercepting United’s sloppy passes to quash any attempts to go forward in the opening five minutes.

Though it was the Canaries making the better start to the game, the best chance came from United left back Alex Telles, whose free kick deflected off the wall and onto the cross bar.

An already injury stricken Norwich were forced into making a change early on after Ronaldo’s challenge on Hanley left him clutching his shoulder.

Though Ronaldo was being ribbed by the home supporters for injuring their captain, it didn’t put him off as he had a great chance just past the half hour mark. Calm and collected, he danced round the defenders in the penalty area and forced the save from Tim Krul.

It was Maguire who had a chance on the stroke of half time. A header that lacked pace seemed to be dipping below the bar but Krul ran back and tipped it over the bar. They went in all square at the break.

United struggled to keep possession in the first half, could Rangnick make his team talk count and see the Reds come out fighting in the second half?

It was more of the same in the second period though and the Canaries had the first chance of the half as Pukki got a rocket of a shot away. David de Gea came to the rescue as his fingertips pushed it over the bar.

Rashford wasn’t having a great game as he struggled to keep the ball and lacked confidence when it came to taking shots but he did have a chance on the hour mark which brushed the outside of the post.

After his wonder goal mid-week, many called for Mason Greenwood to start but he was brought on to try to change the game in the 67th minute.

After Victor Lindelof went down under no contact he was quickly encouraged to come off the field. With no one warming up, United played on with ten men. A ball into the box caused the Norwich defenders to panic and Aarons grabbed hold of ronaldo, pulling him down in the penalty area – United were awarded a spot kick.

The Portuguese stepped up to take it and fired it past Krul. 1-0 United.

Instantly, Norwich responded though and it was a heroic save from David de Gea that denied substitute, Pierre Lees-Melou from bagging an equaliser. They just kept coming though and United were on the ropes.

A chance for Ronaldo to kill off the game came late on. Rashford broke on the counter attack, crossed it to Ronaldo on the six yard line but his connection wasn’t great and it flew over the bar.

Again, Norwich came knocking and Donny van de Beek gave a free-kick away on the edge of the penalty area. It was headed goalwards by Kabak but a super save from de Gea denied Norwich again.

A ropey performance from United, who saw out a perhaps undeserved victory but it was a win nonetheless. It was de Gea’s 200th career clean sheet and a good performance from him.

Team: de Gea, Maguire, Lindelof (Bailly 76), Telles, Dalot, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes (van de Beek 88), Sancho (Greenwood 67), Ronaldo, Rashford