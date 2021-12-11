Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard could all leave in January following Ralf Rangnick’s comments

Ralf Rangnick’s words at yesterday’s press conference ahead of today’s clash with Norwich City opened the door for the exit of three major Manchester United stars in the forthcoming winter transfer window.

Both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have been rumoured to be looking for a January exit, with the latter’s agent openly stating that he wishes to do so.

And Rangnick commented at the presser that ‘We need to make sure that players want to stay here…If they seem to be not getting enough game time here, it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan deal might make sense.’

But it was his comments about Pogba that were the most revealing.

First, he implied that he was unhappy the Frenchman is recovering from injury in Dubai and that he has asked him to return to the club to continue his rehabilitation.

‘At my former clubs I always tried to ensure that we had the player here so that the rehab can take place in-house.

‘I would personally not want players to do their rehab abroad, but I said the decision on Paul was taken before I arrived.

‘In the future I have already spoken to the medical team and I want players to stay here and not go elsewhere.’

He also stated, again, that he would not try to persuade an unhappy player to stay at the club, referencing Pogba specifically:

‘Players have to want to play and stay at the club. Also for a big club like Manchester United, if a player does not want to play for a club like this in the long term, I don’t think it makes sense to change his mind.

‘This is such a massive club, with fantastic support from the supporters, I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here.

‘But on the other hand let’s wait and see, I have spoken with him for 15 minutes over the phone and my feeling is let’s get him back, training with the team, getting him fit and then we will see where we stand.

‘He can be an important player, but I am fully aware of all the other players we have here, I am also a coach of all the other players too. My ambition is of course to make them better and that includes each and every player.’

It seems unlikely that Pogba will leave in January due to the lack of clubs willing to stump up the kind of wages he and his agent, former pizza chef Mino Raiola, are demanding.

As reported here yesterday, Raiola has recently noted that the likes of Bayern Munich are incapable of signing the Frenchman.

On the other hand, if a club such as Paris Saint Germain or Juventus were able to put a package together to help the second half of their season, even £10 million or so in the bank would be better for United than the zero they would get at the end of the season.

The same is true of Lingard, whose own contract also expires in June.

As for Martial, Newcastle United seems a likely destination and the Magpies’ new owners have the funds to make a healthy offer for the forward.

And in turn, the sale of all three would raise some transfer funds for the much needed defensive midfield position and also reduce the wage bill significantly.

It all makes for what could be a very busy January window that sees three big stars leave the club and, potentially, one game-changer come in to bolster the side.