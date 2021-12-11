Player ratings: Norwich City 0-1 Man United – Red Devils labour to win against bottom club

Manchester United struggled to overcome bottom side Norwich City at Carrow Road today in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 9 – Superb save from Pukki in the 55th minute and an even better one quarter of an hour from the finish. Finished it off in injury time with an incredible reflex save. Brilliant.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Not quite as good as the last two games, but still put in a pretty good performance.

Victor Lindelof 5.5 – Passed too easily once or twice but played some nice balls forward. Substitution was a little concerning.

Harry Maguire 5 – Passed too easily once or twice and didn’t play any nice balls forward. Some better work later in the game to help keep the clean sheet.

Alex Telles 5 – Lost possession sloppily and was also passed easily a couple of times.

Scott McTominay 6 – Worked hard and covered a lot of ground, defensively did OK, but offered nothing in possession.

Fred 8.5 – Probably United’s best outfield player on the night, which isn’t saying much. Tireless and productive.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – That was horrible from Bruno.

Jadon Sancho 4 – Thought we were past this sort of nervous ‘I don’t understand my teammates’ sort of display.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Was poor until the penalty, but what a penalty and won it through great positioning.

Marcus Rashford 3 – You sometimes wonder what we’d say if he wasn’t an academy graduate, England player with that amazing back story. Because this isn’t good football we’re seeing, let’s be honest.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 6 – Did not affect the game much.

Eric Bailly 6 – A mixed bag in the Bailly cameo.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.