Ralf Rangnick admits concern with substituted Victor Lindelof

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admitted he was concerned with Victor Lindelof, after the player was substituted during the clash with Norwich City.

The Swedish centre-back did not complete the full 90 minutes and Eric Bailly had to come on in his place as precautions were taken.

Rangnick on Lindelof. He’s been checked out and ‘seems ok’: “He can’t even remember how it happened. I think he had a collision and he had problems for breathing. For more than 10 mins his heart rate was higher than normal he was shocked and didn’t know how to deal with it.”

David de Gea on Victor Lindelöf: “I don’t know what was going on. He was feeling a bit… [struggling] breathing. We saw Eriksen, Agüero – it was better to change. Hopefully he’s fine.”

Harry Maguire on Victor Lindelöf: “He seemed fine in there [the dressing room], he just felt a little bit of discomfort.”

It’s clearly a cause for concern, particularly after what’s been going on in the world of football of late.

It sounds as though Lindelof had a minor concussion and was potentially winded as well, which may have caused the difficulty in breathing, high heart rate, and lack of memory.

The former Benfica man has been trusted in defence alongside Harry Maguire in both of Rangnick’s Premier League games.

It remains to be seen which of the pair will be dropped when Raphael Varane returns to the starting XI.

Huge money was spent on Maguire but that was now the decision made by the previous manager and Rangnick is not tied to him in the same way.

The England international remains the club captain however and so it’s unlikely he will be dropped.

With United playing Brentford on Tuesday, Rangnick may be forced into playing Bailly anyways in order to give Lindelof a proper rest.