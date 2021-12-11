Ralf Rangnick equals 120 year-old record as Manchester United beat Norwich City

After a period in which Manchester United could not keep their opponents from scoring for love nor money, new manager Ralf Rangnick has opened his Premier League account with two clean sheets.

United’s rather fortuitous 1-0 win against bottom club Norwich City at Carrow Road this evening meant that the German is only the second manager in the club’s history to achieve the feat ‘since Ernest Mangnall in 1903’, Opta Joe notes.

1903 – Ralf Rangnick is the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club after Ernest Mangnall in 1903. Spotlight. pic.twitter.com/IcjmVNUDWu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021

Although at times today it was hard to distinguish this United side from one managed by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there was perhaps just enough extra cohesiveness to get away with what was, by all accounts, a lacklustre display.

Squawka notes that ‘Manchester United have now kept as many clean sheets under Ralf Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League this season (2).

‘The German has David De Gea to thank this evening.’

Manchester United have now kept as many clean sheets under Ralf Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League this season (2). The German has David De Gea to thank this evening. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/r4MnYhdvZj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2021

It is certainly true that De Gea pulled out three world class saves that kept the goals against column blank. But it was a plucky and offensive display from Dean Smith’s men that for the most part was handled reasonably well by United’s defence.

United have now won three Premier League games in a row and despite the disappointing performance, a win is a win and confidence must be building.

Man Utd have won 3 consecutive Premier League matches for just the second time this season. 3 points secured… now let’s forget about that game completely. 😅 pic.twitter.com/gCzWSlrKOn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 11, 2021

Winning when not playing well is a knack that is hard to master and it was also the hallmark of the great Sir Alex Ferguson’s sides.

The Reds travel to another cauldron of fire on Tuesday evening as they visit Brentford at the Community Stadium.