Anthony Martial will ‘probably’ be loaned out in January with two more clubs interested

Anthony Martial is more likely to leave Manchester United on loan in January than on a permanent transfer, with two French clubs interested in taking him on board.

Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley announced last week that his player wants to leave the club in the winter window due to a lack of playing time.

And according to the reliable French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint Germain and Lyon have both shown an interest in the Frenchman.

‘With 359 minutes of play since the start of the season, Anthony Martial cannot be satisfied with his situation at Manchester United,’ RMC reports.

‘The France international (26, 30 caps) wants to play more often and doesn’t really feel his case can turn for the better before the end of the season.

‘[He] is expected to leave Manchester United in a few weeks. Probably on loan. January is never a great time to relaunch at a long-term club for a striker who has a significant Premier League salary and is on contract until 2024 (with an optional extra year).

‘Several clubs have firmly positioned themselves for Martial.

‘O[lympique] L[yonnaise] remain interested, but … their current sporting difficulties represent a major obstacle.’

Lyon are currently lying 13th in Ligue 1 and have just suffered a points deduction after crowd violence. As RMC suggests, an ambitious player may not see it as a particularly attractive proposition as things stand.

RMC then goes on to claim that Martial had been identified as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe last summer, had his countryman joined Real Madrid. However, they say that PSG will be focussing on moving players on from their top-heavy squad this winter rather than bringing others in.

Also, if Martial’s reason for leaving is to get game time, he might find himself bench-warming even more at PSG than he does at Old Trafford, rendering this unlikely at this time.

Newcastle United and Juventus have also been mentioned but the Geordies are in an even worse position than Lyon in their respective leagues and even Juve are also struggling at the moment, lying sixth in Serie A with the two Rome clubs capable of pushing them down to eighth if they win their games in hand.

If a permanent move is not negotiated, a loan spell at Lyon might well provide a good environment for Martial’s comeback. A return to the south of France certainly did no harm for his forerunner at United, Memphis Depay, who used the French club as a springboard to reignite his own career and secure a move to Barcelona.

