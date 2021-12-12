Manchester United hit by Covid outbreak



The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that a number of Manchester United players and staff were sent home from training today after testing positive for Coronavirus on lateral flow tests.

Ornstein tweeted that Ralf Rangnick’s Reds were only able to complete individual non-contact outdoor sessions after a small group returned positive tests.

The squad that travelled to Norwich yesterday have apparently all tested negative and the Premier League has been made aware of the situation.

It comes after Tottenham’s last two games in all competitions were called off after eight players tested positive.

On Saturday it emerged that West Bromwich Albion also had a Covid outbreak, whilst QPR’s game against Sheffield United on Monday night has also been called off due to QPR returning a number of positive tests.

Injury hit City women also had three players ruled out today through Coronavirus.

It is believed on Wednesday the Premier League sent letters to all its club advising they return to emergency measures in order to protect staff and players and minimise the impact of games having to be called off due to positive cases.

This latest development throws Tuesday night’s game against Brentford into question.

It’s unclear which players and staff have tested positive and how many at this stage, but the fact that the Norwich squad all tested negative is a good sign – for now at least – that the bulk of the first team squad remain unaffected.

