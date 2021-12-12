Match report: Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0-2 Manchester United Women



Marc Skinner’s Manchester United have won on the road, beating Hope Powell’s Brighton 2-0.

The win sees them leapfrog into fifth place in the table.

An early chance came for Vilde Boe Risa from six yards out but she couldn’t get it from under her feet and the keeper scooped it up.

It was the Seagulls turn to shoot next and after a good run into the box they blasted it over, much to United’s relief.

United had their chances but didn’t make the right choices in the final third. Russo, just outside the six yard box tried to pass across the box instead of taking the shot herself whilst Tooney put a cross in too close to the keeper.

She did force a good save from the Brighton keeper with a shot from inside the box, but it looked as though they were heading into the break all square.

However a short corner, well worked by the Reds, allowed Hayley Ladd to make the breakthrough as she clipped a shot which found the bottom corner.

The second half got under way and Brighton came out with a formation change.

It was United who had the first real chance with a shot from Boe Risa which the keeper pushed wide.

Brighton were knocking at the door though and United were taking a risk playing out from the back.

However, United became more clinical and the next chance they got they took it! Vilde Boe Risa found the back of the net in the 69th minute, assisted by Russo.

Brighton tried to respond but Mary Earps made a fantastic save to prevent the Seagulls from finding the bottom corner.

United had more chances but Walsh had a good game between the sticks.

It was a good win for Skinner’s Reds who have struggled to hold onto their leads in recent weeks but looked strong today.

Team: Earps, Mannion, Batlle, Blundell, Turner, Boe Risa (Galton 78), Staniforth, Zelem, Toone, Ladd, Russo (Thomas 81)