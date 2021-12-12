Should Marcus Rashford should have been subbed before Jadon Sancho against Norwich City?

Manchester United fans are getting impatient with Marcus Rashford as the England man struggles to find his best form.

During the lacklustre performance against Norwich City yesterday, Jadon Sancho was the first player to be substituted even though many felt Rashford was the worst player on the pitch.

Sancho himself is clearly struggling to adapt to the Premier League but also is being asked to play in an unfamiliar position under new manager Ralf Rangnick, as a double-10 alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Rashford up front in a more familiar role next to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Sun’s criticism of Sancho was measured and constructive:

‘This game was set up perfectly for Sancho to deliver some proper damage. Unlike several of his team-mates, he was always looking for the ball, keen to deliver quick one-twos and was maybe just on a higher wavelength.

‘Equally, he has the ability to make something happen out of nothing and he failed to do that against Norwich.

‘Sancho created the best chance of the first half, just before half-time, when his cross was met by a looping header from Harry Maguire and Tim Krul did well to save.’

And many feel that he could be given a chance to play up front or out wide, with Rashford the one to make way.

‘Time to drop Rashford and take perhaps rest Bruno,’ one fan said.

‘Cavani with Ronaldo up top with Sancho and Greenwood out wide. Give Donny some game time with McFred behind him.’

Away at Brentford won’t be easy either. Time to drop Rashford and take perhaps rest Bruno. Cavani with Ronaldo up top with Sancho and Greenwood out wide. Give Donny some game time with McFred behind him. — Zenande (@ZenandeMzo) December 12, 2021

Others said:

‘Should have taken Rashford out instead. Sancho is always the first one to get hooked every time.’

Should have taken Rashford out instead. Sancho is always the first one to get hooked every time — Fashion Accessories by Rhoda's Place (@RhodaPlace) December 12, 2021

‘Rashford needs dropping…I believe it should be Bruno/Cavani up top with Ronaldo and Sancho, Lingard in the 10 slots behind. Rashford sub.

Rashford needs dropping. I’d have thought Lingard would play more, but clearly unfit after watching on Wednesday. I believe it should be bruno/cavani up top with ronaldo and sancho lingard in the 10 slots behind. Rashford sub — . (@LastName_Glass) December 12, 2021

‘Rashford was sloppy on many occasions, Bruno couldn’t find his passes, Ronaldo lost possession many times, only positive was that Sancho was looking like the bright one out of the 4.’

Rashford was sloppy on many occasions, Bruno couldn’t find his passes, Ronaldo lost possession many times, only positive was that Sancho was looking like the bright one out of the 4. Dalot in first half wasn’t going forward.

So in all, major Question marks regd our performance.. — Sam (@TheRangnickBall) December 12, 2021

‘I can’t believe my eyes. Sancho off instead of Rashford?’

I can't believe my fucking eyes… Sancho off instead of Rashford — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 11, 2021

‘I do not agree with Ralf’s decision to leave Rashford on and taking off Sancho.’

I do not agree with Ralfs decision to leave Rashford on and taking off Sancho. — FergieTime™️ (@RonaldoLeGoatt) December 11, 2021

‘Still extremely baffled as to why Rangnick took off Sancho early in both games when Rashford was objectively worse in both.’

Still extremely baffled as to why Rangnick took off Sancho early in both games when Rashford was objectively worse in both — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) December 11, 2021

Whatever Rangnick’s reasons, it cannot have escaped his attention that Rashford is looking a shadow of the player fans know he can be. Sancho, on the other hand, is still settling in to the pace and physicality of the Premier League and therefore perhaps deserves more patience.