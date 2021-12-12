Home » Should Marcus Rashford should have been subbed before Jadon Sancho against Norwich City?

Should Marcus Rashford should have been subbed before Jadon Sancho against Norwich City?

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United fans are getting impatient with Marcus Rashford as the England man struggles to find his best form.

During the lacklustre performance against Norwich City yesterday, Jadon Sancho was the first player to be substituted even though many felt Rashford was the worst player on the pitch.

Sancho himself is clearly struggling to adapt to the Premier League but also is being asked to play in an unfamiliar position under new manager Ralf Rangnick, as a double-10 alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Rashford up front in a more familiar role next to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Sun’s criticism of Sancho was measured and constructive:

‘This game was set up perfectly for Sancho to deliver some proper damage. Unlike several of his team-mates, he was always looking for the ball, keen to deliver quick one-twos and was maybe just on a higher wavelength.

‘Equally, he has the ability to make something happen out of nothing and he failed to do that against Norwich.

‘Sancho created the best chance of the first half, just before half-time, when his cross was met by a looping header from Harry Maguire and Tim Krul did well to save.’

And many feel that he could be given a chance to play up front or out wide, with Rashford the one to make way.

‘Time to drop Rashford and take perhaps rest Bruno,’ one fan said.

‘Cavani with Ronaldo up top with Sancho and Greenwood out wide. Give Donny some game time with McFred behind him.’

Others said:

‘Should have taken Rashford out instead. Sancho is always the first one to get hooked every time.’

‘Rashford needs dropping…I believe it should be Bruno/Cavani up top with Ronaldo and Sancho, Lingard in the 10 slots behind. Rashford sub.

‘Rashford was sloppy on many occasions, Bruno couldn’t find his passes, Ronaldo lost possession many times, only positive was that Sancho was looking like the bright one out of the 4.’

‘I can’t believe my eyes. Sancho off instead of Rashford?’

‘I do not agree with Ralf’s decision to leave Rashford on and taking off Sancho.’

‘Still extremely baffled as to why Rangnick took off Sancho early in both games when Rashford was objectively worse in both.’

Whatever Rangnick’s reasons, it cannot have escaped his attention that Rashford is looking a shadow of the player fans know he can be. Sancho, on the other hand, is still settling in to the pace and physicality of the Premier League and therefore perhaps deserves more patience.

