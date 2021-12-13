Boubacar Kamara: Manchester United interested in signing Olympique de Marseille midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Olympique de Marseille’s highly-rated midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United are one of the top four Premier League teams eyeing his transfer next summer. FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the Frenchman.

Kamara is in the final year of his contract at Marseille and wants to leave for free at the end of the season.

The 22 year old is regarded by many as one of the best young midfielders across Europe.

The Frenchman joined his local club Marseille at the age of 5, and made his senior debut in the Coupe de la Ligue during the 2016/17 season.

He started off playing at centre back before being brought into midfield by former boss André Villas-Boas.

Over the last three seasons, the 22 year old has established himself as a regular starter in defensive midfield.

One of his biggest strengths is his game awareness. Not the quickest, Kamara relies on his positioning to intercept passing lanes and break up the play.

He is a good passer of the ball, and prefers to play simple passes to keep things ticking in midfield.

With United looking to bolster their midfield options, Kamara could represent good value in the transfer market.

The Frenchman has the potential to be a mainstay at Old Trafford for years to come.

United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick does prefer midfielders with a more robust profile, but at 22, Kamara could be moulded to fit his style.

