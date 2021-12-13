Edinson Cavani: Multiple clubs register interest in Manchester United star

Manchester United seemingly face a battle to keep Edinson Cavani beyond the January transfer window, with many clubs reportedly keen on his signature.

The experienced forward has had a difficult start to his second season at Old Trafford, as he continues to battle with recurring injuries.

There are no talks between Edinson Cavani and Corinthians board, as things stand. Timão dream of Cavani but there’s nothing advanced. 🇺🇾🇧🇷 #MUFC Many European clubs are interested in Cavani but no decision has yet been made with Manchester United for January transfer window. pic.twitter.com/75rcNaUb6f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2021

According to Sport Witness, Mundo Deportivo state that Cavani is an ‘important option’ for Barcelona as his experience and finishing ability are impressive.

Sport claim the Uruguayan wants to join the La Liga giants because of a lack of minutes at United and they could try to sign him on loan to avoid paying a transfer fee. However, Cavani’s wages will remain an issue.

ESPN state that the prolific striker welcomes Barcelona’s interest but only if there’s an 18-month deal on the table.

Xavi is said to be the main driving force for signing Cavani, with top executives making contact, though everyone is waiting to see how United react, especially with Ralf Rangnick’s arrival.

The German boss has been in charge of three matches so far, grabbing narrow wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City, while drawing with Young Boys in a dead rubber Champions League clash.

Rangnick is currently assessing his squad and admitted to the public that no decisions have been made on any players as it will take time to judge who should stay and who should go.

The former RB Leipzig man was adamant that United should never have to convince a player to stay at the club and that only those who have a hunger to play should remain.