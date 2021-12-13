Edwin van der Sar: Dean Henderson to Ajax rumours make no sense

270

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has responded to rumours claiming Dean Henderson was set to leave Manchester United in search of regular minutes.

The young goalkeeper has had a tough time this season so far as he struggled with illnesses and injuries.

According to VoetbalZone, when asked about Ajax’s interest in Henderson, Van der Sar said: “I heard that nowadays you can hire desks [agencies] for two thousand euros a month so that very nice messages about players are thrown into the world.

“On social media, so to speak. You are continuously linked to players, whether they come from South America or Eastern Europe. But no, this [Henderson interest] makes no sense.”

David de Gea has taken full advantage of Henderson’s absence and essentially has gotten back to his best.

The experienced Spaniard’s form was so poor last season that he faced a real challenger for his position for the first time in a couple of years.

Not since Sergio Romero‘s short spell of good form under Louis van Gaal has De Gea felt his position is under threat.

In fact, Henderson did well enough that there were rumours he would start this season as the club’s first choice.

Unfortunately the Englishman fell ill and failed to recover quickly enough, and De Gea came back for pre-season hungrier than ever before.

Henderson now looks unlikely to make a claim for a spot in the starting XI, although Ralf Rangnick has been keen to give everyone a chance to impress.

The lack of minutes saw rumours grow over the academy graduate’s desire to leave in order to develop, with some even claiming he could leave permanently and not just on loan.

Ajax were said to be keen on Henderson’s signature because of Andre Onana’s anticipated move to Inter Milan but Van der Sar has dismissed this news.