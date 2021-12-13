Jesse Lingard could be heading for a permanent exit in January with Amad Diallo sent out on loan



Jesse Lingard could be leaving the club in January with many European clubs getting ready to approach Man United for his signature.

With the 28-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the season, the January transfer window is the last chance that the club will get to sell the player.

Clubs from outside the country will be able to negotiate a free transfer from January for a move in the summer, meaning there is a chance he could leave the club for nothing.

While United would miss a valuable squad member for the rest of the season should Lingard leave, it would be good to get something rather than nothing if a January transfer were to materialise.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding the situation, confirming that Newcastle appear to be seriously interested.

Romano tweeted:

‘Newcastle are seriously interested in Jesse Lingard – contacts started but still nothing agreed, open race.’

Many clubs have already approached Man United to negotiate for Amad Diallo loan in January. Feyenoord want him since last summer. 🔴 #MUFC Newcastle are seriously interested in Jesse Lingard – contacts started but still nothing agreed, open race. #NUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

The midfielder has been at United for his entire career after coming through the academy with a couple of loan spells including last year’s temporary move to West Ham.

United will also be looking to loan out Amad Diallo, who was expected to move temporarily to Feyenoord in the summer.

However, this loan move couldn’t go ahead as planned as the winger got injured a couple of days before the medical examinations.

Romano also confirmed in the tweet that ‘Many clubs have already approached Man United to negotiate for Amad Diallo loan in January. Feyenoord want him since last summer.’

United fans are eagerly waiting to see first-team minutes from the youngster and will be hoping that a loan move can be successful this time around.

Meanwhile, some will be happy that Lingard could be leaving after a limited amount of appearances since the start of the season.

