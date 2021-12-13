Man United draw Atletico Madrid in the revised UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Manchester United have drawn Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Atletico were arguably lucky to qualify from their group having ridden their luck to clinch a smash-and-grab victory against Porto at the Dragão stadium in the last match. Diego Simeone’s men are also not having the best of seasons domestically, lying fourth in La Liga table behind Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis.

The draw had to be redone after an error in the first draw caused United to be omitted from the pot to be drawn against Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils subsequently drew Paris Saint Germain, with Atleti facing Bayern Munich.

The problem came when all seven teams were included in the draw to face Villareal, when United (played in same group) and Real Madrid (from same country) should not have been.

On the re-draw, PSG instead were paired with Real Madrid, which along, perhaps, with United’s trip to Spain will be the tie of the round.

The first leg will be played in Spain on the 15th, 16th, 22nd or 23rd February, with the second leg at Old Trafford on the 8th, 9th, 15th or 16th March.

A rule change this season means that the so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

The draw for which matches are played on which days will be made later today.

The rest of the draw is as follows:

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid