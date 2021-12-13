Man United draw Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Manchester United have drawn PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

It was without doubt the toughest draw the Reds could have faced, although they will have fond memories of ousting the French side from the same competition in the knockout stages of 2019 in one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first few matches in charge of the club.

It means the two players considered to be the best in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will face each other once again in another showdown to help decide who is the greatest player of all time.

PSG came runners up to Manchester City in their qualifying group but remain one of the favourites for the trophy. The 2019/20 runners-up are one of the strongest on paper, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar also featuring.

Former United player and famed flop Angel di Maria will also be facing his old side once again.

It will also be a chance to see what former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino can do against the club he is hotly tipped to become the new manager of next season.

The first leg will be played in Paris on the 15th, 16th, 22nd or 23rd February, with the second leg at Old Trafford on the 8th, 9th, 15th or 16th March.

The draw for which matches are played on which days will be made later today.

The rest of the draw is as follows:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Villareal vs Man City

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

There has been some controversy over the draw, with United seeming to have been omitted from the draw to face Atletico Madrid after they had been pulled out of the hat to play Villareal, whom they could not face. Some are speculating that the draw might need to be repeated for this reason.

Didn't look like United's ball went back in for the Atletico draw. A sports body would never make a last-minute rule change for a dramatic purpose… 😆https://t.co/VEboH7LfcO — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 13, 2021