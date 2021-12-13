Man United’s training facilities closed due to Covid-19 as Brentford tie in peril

Manchester United have closed their first team operations at the Carrington training complex for 24 hours after yesterday’s positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

Last night we reported that several players and staff members had tested positive by lateral flow tests (LFTs), and had been sent home to isolate as a result.

The squad members that had travelled to Norwich are believed not to be included.

However, the club has stated today that PCR tests have confirmed the LFTs and as a result, the decision had been taken to close down first team training.

The club statement reads as follows:

‘Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.

‘Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

‘Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective.

‘Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.’

Unless there have been further positive tests or the initial information about the Norwich travelling squad was incorrect, at this stage it seems more likely that the Reds will have enough squad members available to make the trip to West London tomorrow.

However, being unable to train is hardly an ideal preparation for the game and the club may prefer to seek a postponement.

Brentford’s superb form, United’s absences due to injury and the quick turnaround from Saturday evening’s long trip to East Anglia might add to their preference to put the tie off until a later date.

