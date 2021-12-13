Home » Manchester United fans accuse UEFA of corruption after strange CL draw

Manchester United fans accuse UEFA of corruption after strange CL draw

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans were clearly furious with the Champions League draw for the knockout rounds after some strange things happened.

United were pitted against PSG once again, with Ralf Rangnick’s men set to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s in the last 16 round.

United fans have long felt their side gets tough draws regardless of the competition, with many feeling the corruption has been going on for long.

The Red Devils were also drawn against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, taking on a Premier League side despite it being the early stages of the competition.

The Peoples Person covered the draw earlier today and can be seen here.

Manchester United will hopefully be in a better position than they are now when they face PSG, if the results of the draw stands.

Rangnick vs Pochettino is almost an audition for who should be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford.

The German boss is expected to have a say on who is hired but the Argentine is understood to be unsettled in France so far.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is the other main candidate, though there are no guarantees others won’t be able to prize him away in the summer.

Latest Top Stories...

Man United draw Atletico Madrid in the revised...

Man United draw Paris Saint Germain in the...

Predicted XI: Mason Greenwood likely to start for...

Should Marcus Rashford should have been subbed before...

Anthony Martial will ‘probably’ be loaned out in...

Brilliant Dusan Vlahovic now being considered as alternative...