Manchester United fans accuse UEFA of corruption after strange CL draw

Manchester United fans were clearly furious with the Champions League draw for the knockout rounds after some strange things happened.

United were pitted against PSG once again, with Ralf Rangnick’s men set to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s in the last 16 round.

UEFA is corrupt. Our draw was 100% rigged to ensure we got PSG so that they could benefit from Ronaldo vs Messi Absolute joke of a draw — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 13, 2021

It's so clear to see that UEFA are so desperate for another Ronaldo vs Messi fixture they had to draw Man Utd vs PSG by all means. We were all against the Super League but make no mistake about it, UEFA/FIFA are the most corrupt people in football. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) December 13, 2021

THIS IS WORSE THAN THE F1 FIXING…..NAHHHH MAN!!!! — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) December 13, 2021

You cannot look at the state of these recent cup draws for the top four & not raise any suspicions about how #mufc always seem to be the outlier to easy draws. It’s insane. — ً (@utdrobbo) December 13, 2021

Most scripted shit ever looool — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) December 13, 2021

United fans have long felt their side gets tough draws regardless of the competition, with many feeling the corruption has been going on for long.

The Red Devils were also drawn against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, taking on a Premier League side despite it being the early stages of the competition.

Manchester United will hopefully be in a better position than they are now when they face PSG, if the results of the draw stands.

Rangnick vs Pochettino is almost an audition for who should be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford.

The German boss is expected to have a say on who is hired but the Argentine is understood to be unsettled in France so far.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is the other main candidate, though there are no guarantees others won’t be able to prize him away in the summer.