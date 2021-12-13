Predicted XI: Mason Greenwood likely to start for Man United’s trip to Brentford

Given the news that some Manchester United player have tested positive for Covid-19 this weekend, predicting the starting XI for the match against Brentford at the Community Stadium will not be easy.

However, the fact that nobody in the travelling squad to Norwich is thought to be among those infected leaves plenty of room for optimism that the match will go ahead and that the Red Devils’ forces will not be unduly depleted.

That being said, the short three-day turnaround and the sheer number of minutes played by some of the side in the last couple of weeks could mean that manager Ralf Rangnick will feel the need to rotate his starting XI.

As reported here yesterday, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both attracted a lot of attention for their disappointing performances against Norwich and could be rested.

Although he is clearly as fit as a butcher’s dog, at 36 years of age Cristiano Ronaldo might also be one whose legs should be spared, with Edinson Cavani now appearing to be ready for a recall after a tendon injury.

It may be that Cavani is not quite ready to start, in which case Anthony Martial is another option if fit himself.

Mason Greenwood could also get a recall to replace Rashford up front after a fantastic performance in midweek against Young Boys.

It is unclear as to whether Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have recovered from their illnesses. At the Norwich press conference, Rangnick said Matic did not have Covid-19 but perhaps that has proven to be incorrect given the latest news.

The absence of Matic would mean it would be likely that Scott McTominay and Fred will reprise their defensive midfield partnership.

Donny van de Beek could be given a start alongside Bruno Fernandes in the twin-10 position.

Otherwise, we expect the defence, that has kept two consecutive Premier League clean sheets, to remain unchanged.

Raphael Varane is back in training but the boss said on Friday that it could be a week or more before he is match fit.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game: