Brandon Williams opens up about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Brandon Williams has been discussing his loan deal at Norwich and how he reacted to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a recent interview.

The 21 year old defender, who was born and raised a Red in Harpurhey, moved to Norwich on loan during the summer after getting fewer and fewer games for his boyhood club.

“I came to the point where I was at the age of needing to play football, not just sit there and lose years,” Williams told The Athletic about his decision to move.

“I’ve never been at another club before,” he continues. “Everything I know is in Manchester, my family. But it’s good to get no distractions, just concentrate on my football.”

Though he hasn’t been selected for every game, Williams is now making good progress at Norwich and feels the improvement in his game.

“My positioning is improving and my confidence when I have the ball,” he says. “I know I can do stuff, but sometimes I turn it down because I don’t have the confidence. But I am starting to want to go on dribbles.”

Though he says he can adapt his position on the pitch and play right-back or even centre-back, Williams prefers to be on the left.

“I feel comfortable on the left. On the right I feel I am limited in the stuff I can do. On the left, yeah I might not have the top cross into the box that a left-footer has but I have stuff they can’t do. I like to use that, coming inside, playing one-twos.”

This season he has experienced the sacking of two men who had taken a chance on him in recent times.

First came the sacking of Daniel Farke, “It wasn’t a nice feeling for someone to go when they’ve trusted you to bring you in on loan.”

Just a few weeks later, Solskjaer, who first handed him his senior debut at his parent club, would also lose his job and Williams was quick to reach out to thank him for all he’d done for him.

“I sent him a message because he is always going to have a special place in my heart. I gave him my best wishes and said whatever he does next I hope he is really successful.”

After sitting in the stands at Old Trafford as a kid to playing for the club, Williams is a fan who plays for the fans too and his slight dip in form last season can be attributed to him not being able to bounce off the fans.

“I play off the fans. I need that energy. I’m not saying it’s the biggest thing but last season when we were playing and there was no fans I didn’t really play how I usually do.”

Williams will be hoping fans will be able to continue to attend games throughout the season so he can help to give Norwich a fighting chance of survival in the Premier League.