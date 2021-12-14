Edinson Cavani demands a three-year deal at Sport Club Corinthians after initial negotiations



Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly opened talks with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista for a possible move next summer.

Cavani’s contract at United is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is expected to leave the club. The Uruguayan’s time at United has been somewhat of a mixed bag.

Netting 18 times in 46 appearances, Cavani has delivered on the pitch when asked upon. His energy and enthusiasm give this United side a different dynamic.

Even at 34, Cavani leads the press and keeps opposition defenders on their toes. The fans adore him, and his affinity with the Old Trafford crowd is special.

However, one of the significant issues is his injury record. The Uruguayan has already missed close to 30 games due to injury.

With new manager Ralf Rangnick preferring young and dynamic forwards in his high-pressing system, Cavani could well opt to leave this January.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Cavani wants a three-year deal as he enters the final stages of his football career.

This reportedly has not been well received by Corinthians and their President Duílio Monteiro Alves, who wishes for Cavani to be at the forefront of their future project.

The Sau Paulo club successfully brought former Chelsea star, Willian, last summer. They see Cavani as an excellent opportunity to boost their commercial value.

Cavani has also attracted interest from a host of top European clubs like FC Barcelona and Juventus, both of which need a clinical goalscorer.

The Uruguayan is recovering from his tendon injury and is expected to be back soon for Man Utd.

With more than half of the season left, Cavani could yet play a crucial part in deciding United’s fortunes this campaign.

