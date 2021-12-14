Edwin van der Sar insists he won’t be at Ajax forever

Manchester United great Edwin van der Sar has insisted he will leave Ajax one day, much to the delight of those fans who want to see him return to Old Trafford.

The former goalkeeper is currently the CEO of the Dutch giants but many had hoped he would take over from the outgoing and heavily criticised executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Edwin van der Sar: "I don't want to become the Wenger or Ferguson of Ajax. I'm really enjoying working at Ajax but there will come a time I will leave. But our ambition hasn’t been achieved just yet. We want Ajax to compete more in Europe." #mulive [@ZiggoSport] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 14, 2021

Perhaps United fans will see Van der Sar back at the club once he’s realised his dreams in his home nation first.

That does mean that he will have to replace whoever comes in after Woodward and not Woodward himself, which seems rather unlikely.

After all, it doesn’t seem as though the club would have an interim CEO in order to wait around until Van der Sar is available.

Nonetheless, rumours have been circulating that the Red Devils are keen on signing Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as the permanent manager from the summer onwards.

Ralf Rangnick has come in and impressed in press conferences in the way he handles himself and talks about things.

However, he’s only meant to be at the club for six months before moving into his senior football advisor role.

It’s possible Rangnick could stay on as manager beyond the summer if no good candidates are available to take over from him.

That does depend on the German boss impressing first however, as good as he has been in press conferences, he has to deliver results too.