Frenkie De Jong’s dad casts doubt over Manchester United move

Manchester United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of FC Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong amid renewed transfer interest.

De Jong joined the Catalan club in the summer of 2019 having been a major component in the Ajax side of 18/19 that reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Since moving to Spain, the 24-year-old has been almost ever present for the club, making 112 appearances while scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists.

Barcelona’s current financial crisis means they have to sell before new boss Xavi can look to rebuild the current squad, with a number of their top names available for transfer.

Surprisingly from the outside looking in, De Jong is rumoured to be one of the players available with a number of clubs very interested.

While United had made their interest very apparent and have reportedly discussed a possible fee with the Catalans, Frenkie’s dad, John, has cast doubt on a potential move to Manchester.

Speaking to Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad John De Jong had this to say:

“It’s often bad weather there. Of course, it’s about football, but it does matter.”

“Of course, I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon.”

“Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

New manager Ralf Rangnick is thought to want a midfielder in the January window, with both Jude Bellingham and Amadou Haidara also high on his list.

But a move for a player as talented and accomplished as De Jong would be too good to turn down and fits exactly what United need in the centre of midfield.