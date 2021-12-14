Manchester United look to steal Antonio Rudiger from Premier League rivals Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger for free, in what will be surprising news to fans.

Signing players from direct competitors for the Premier League tends to be difficult but it seems that won’t stop the club from trying.

According to Sky Deutschland, United are the latest to join the race for Chelsea’s Rudiger, as his contract looks set to expire in 2022.

PSG, Bayern, and Real Madrid are all said to be keen on the German’s signature too and so it will be a tough transfer to negotiate.

It’s understood Rudiger’s salary demands have been too high for Chelsea and so a contract extension is a long way off from being completed.

There’s an argument to be made that the former Roma man is not needed at Old Trafford due to the options that are currently at the club.

Club captain Harry Maguire and new signing Raphael Varane are the preferred partnership in the middle of the defence and there seems to be little room to displace them.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof tend to fill in when needed while Phil Jones has always been lurking in the background.

Unless United plan on selling someone then it doesn’t necessarily make sense to go for Rudiger, as good as he is.

Another factor that is cause for concern is the tenacious defender’s salary demands. If it’s too high for Chelsea, it should be too high for the Red Devils too.

Manchester United have made the mistake of paying high salaries in the past and have been stung by it.

It’s understood that kind of transfer policy will change under new manager Ralf Rangnick but perhaps a free transfer is too tempting to ignore.