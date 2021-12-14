Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola meets with FC Barcelona and Juventus

Paul Pogba’s future may be about to finally be resolved as his agent, Mino Raiola, has met with officials of both FC Barcelona and Juventus in the last 72 hours.

Raiola was snapped by the paparazzi yesterday having dinner with Pavel Nedved, vice president of Juve, at a trattoria in Turin.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the pair are almost certain to have been talking about incoming transfers to the Old Lady.

‘The club wants to please Allegri by adding a physical midfielder to the squad, and perhaps a center-forward capable of pulling the current forward department out of its identity crisis.

‘In the agent’s vast team, in addition to attractive names like that of Pogba, there are also many young players (Italian and non-Italian)… [such as] Calafiori, a left winger the Bianconeri really like’.

It has been an open secret for some time that Juve would like Pogba back and due to the fact that his contract at United is expiring in June, they would be free to sign him on a pre-contract from the first of January.

The former pizza chef also met with Barça’s president Joan Laporta over the weekend and whilst it was generally reported that it was to discuss Erling Haaland, Pogba’s name would almost certainly have been brought up as well.

Given the fees involved and the competition, Barça’s financial situation means it would be almost impossible for them to sign Haaland, but Pogba, as a free agent, is another matter.

It also seems more likely that the timing of the meeting relates more to the Pogba situation – which becomes live in two weeks’ time – rather than that of Haaland, which does not become live until June.

The Frenchman has never hidden his desire to one day play in La Liga and with Real Madrid appearing to lose interest in him, the Blaugrana could be a very attractive option.

The stumbling block in the case of both Juve and Barça will be Pogba’s wages. Neither club are likely to be able to match the offer United have reportedly left on the table – reported to be in the region of £325,000 per week.

Realistically, only Paris Saint Germain are likely to come close to that figure and even if they were to do so, it is thought that the 28-year-old is not too keen on a move to the Parc des Princes.

The question for Raiola is how close he can persuade Juventus or Barcelona to come to that £325,000 figure or even whether he can convince them to match his client’s current £290,000 per week deal.

If either club can do so, it would seem that Pogba’s days at Old Trafford are now seriously numbered.