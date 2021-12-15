Amadou Haidara admits regard for Ralf Rangnick and love of Manchester United

Manchester United transfer target Amadou Haidara has fanned the flames of speculation around a January move to Old Trafford with new comments.

The RB Leipzig star has been widely reported to be one of interim coach Ralf Rangnick’s first targets, having worked with the player at RB Leipzig.

And the Bundesliga side’s former chairman and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff also admitted recently that he knows Rangnick is a keen admirer of the Mali international.

The player’s own comments could be seen as a ‘come and get me’ plea and came today in an interview with German outlet Sport bild (paper edition).

‘Everyone had a favourite team as a child. Mine was United. I was big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, liked Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson,’ Haidara said.

‘But if you want to speak to me now about rumours: I am in Leipzig and feel well.

‘Ralf [Rangnick] has played a very big role in my career.

‘You mustn’t forget: when Leipzig wanted to sign me, I tore my cruciate ligament.

‘But Ralf said that I should come anyway.

‘I am very grateful to him because he really wanted me and put a lot of trust in me as trainer at Leipzig.

Haidara’s words will be music to the ears of Manchester United fans who are hoping that the club will add another defensive midfielder to the roster this January.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a buyout clause of £33 million, which represents excellent value for money, even in the current market.

With Leipzig attempting to renegotiate his contract to increase or remove the clause completely, a January move might become necessary for united if they want to secure his services at that bargain price.



