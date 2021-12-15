Anthony Martial could be heading to Atletico Madrid in a potential swap deal



Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be heading away from Old Trafford in a potential swap deal with Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Recently, the two clubs have been drawn together in the Champions League and will be facing each other in February and March of next year.

The French international has only made 10 appearances this season and hasn’t really looked like the right fit for the past couple of seasons at United.

According to Eurosport, Atletico are long-term admirers of Martial and believe that he will be on the market in the January transfer window.

It has recently been reported that the 26-year-old is unhappy with his current situation at the club and his agent stated he wished to leave in January.

Eurosport goes on to say that the Spanish side could reach out to United in the next couple of days to discover more about the price tag and if he will actually become available next month.

Not only will they be discussing Martial, but they will also bring up the possibility of a swap deal in order for the club to acquire the out-of-form striker.

During the week, interim manager Ralf Rangnick was asked about the situation and claimed that he hadn’t spoken to the player about the issue.

“I don’t communicate with agents via the media and press. The player hasn’t spoken with me or us about it,” he said at a press conference.

Martial hasn’t featured in the matchday squad in recent days after aggravating a small injury he had earlier on in the season.

According to the Daily Star, Atletico has a couple of players they would be willing to use if an exchange deal went ahead.

Midfielder Marcos Llorente could be a potential swap and would slot right into Rangnick’s system, especially as recent reports claim he is looking at potential replacements for Paul Pogba, who might be leaving in the summer.

The Spaniard could also slot in as a right-back which is another position in which the Red Devils have underperformed this season.

Another options for the exchange deal could be Yannick Carrasco, who plays as a winger or wing-back, and Kieran Trippier who was heavily linked to the club in the summer.

It might be in United’s best interest to go ahead with this deal as the current climate means not a lot of money can be spent, particularly in the January transfer window.

Any potential swap deals will help the squad improve in certain areas where they are lacking depth in quality players.

