Edinson Cavani: Barcelona and Juventus could approach Man United in January to sign the striker

Barcelona and Juventus are chasing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani after poor starts to the season.

Sergio Aguero recently announced his retirement from professional football for health reasons leaving the Spanish club short on attacking options.

The club will be trying to secure a new striker in January but due to the recent financial issues, they will be looking for a cheap option.

The Italian club has had a disastrous start to the campaign and will be looking to secure new attacking options next month to help boost the squad.

Cavani has a contract that expires in the summer of 2022 after a contract extension was agreed earlier on in the year.

He hasn’t had the best of seasons as of yet due to injury and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo so a move away from the club seems likely to happen.

For United, Cavani has appeared in 31 league games, scoring 11 goals and has been a fan favourite every time he is on the field.

According to Tuttosport, The Uruguayan striker is on Barcelona’s transfer list for January and is keen on a move to the club.

The 34-year-old may be past his peak but many clubs around the world including some of the biggest European teams in recent years seem to be chasing him as reported by The Peoples Person in the past couple of days.

Tuttosport goes on to say that Italian giants Juventus are also after the striker but Barcelona seem the most likely option at the stage.

Cavani recently returned to training after an injury that has been bothering him for most of the season.

United fans are eager to see him return and are hoping he can provide a boost for the squad’s attacking options.